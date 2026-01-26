Temperatures expected to drop in the Valley by early afternoon, 20 percent chance for showers

The First Warn 5 Weather Team is closely monitoring weather conditions as an Arctic blast makes its way across the state.

They have determined the cold front will arrive in the Rio Grande Valley earlier than expected. The current arrival times are as follows (give or take an hour):

- Roma around 10 a.m. Saturday

- McAllen area around 12 p.m. Saturday

- Brownsville by 3 p.m. Saturday

Saturday will be mild ahead of the front, with highs in the mid-70s most likely occurring before noon. Temperatures are expected to fall into the 50s by early afternoon and 40s by late afternoon, so it will turn chilly and breezy as the day progresses.

Some spotty showers are possible courtesy of the front on Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. Rain chances should be a little higher overnight at the coast, but any showers should taper off by Sunday afternoon.

No wintry precipitation is expected in the Valley. The coldest temperatures are still expected Monday morning, with much of the Valley likely reaching near or below freezing for a few hours.

Some locations, especially Rio Grande City, Raymondville, and ranchland areas of northern Hidalgo and Starr counties, could briefly dip into the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

Another cold morning is expected on Tuesday, with temperatures right at freezing in Weslaco. So temperatures should be a few degrees colder toward Edinburg, Raymondville, Rio Grande City, and the ranchlands.

This temperature forecast could change, and the duration of freezing temperatures will depend largely on overnight cloud cover.

With freezing temperatures possible, the 4 P’s are important: people, pets, plants, and pipes. Bring the sensitive plants indoors, give the pets warm shelter, and drip the faucets overnight.

This is not a repeat of the February 2021 event. No frozen precipitation is expected, and freezing temperatures should be brief and localized, making this a relatively typical winter cold snap for the Valley.

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.