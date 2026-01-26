Temperatures expected to drop in the Valley by early afternoon, 20 percent chance for showers
Related Story
The First Warn 5 Weather Team is closely monitoring weather conditions as an Arctic blast makes its way across the state.
They have determined the cold front will arrive in the Rio Grande Valley earlier than expected. The current arrival times are as follows (give or take an hour):
- Roma around 10 a.m. Saturday
- McAllen area around 12 p.m. Saturday
- Brownsville by 3 p.m. Saturday
Saturday will be mild ahead of the front, with highs in the mid-70s most likely occurring before noon. Temperatures are expected to fall into the 50s by early afternoon and 40s by late afternoon, so it will turn chilly and breezy as the day progresses.
Some spotty showers are possible courtesy of the front on Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. Rain chances should be a little higher overnight at the coast, but any showers should taper off by Sunday afternoon.
No wintry precipitation is expected in the Valley. The coldest temperatures are still expected Monday morning, with much of the Valley likely reaching near or below freezing for a few hours.
Some locations, especially Rio Grande City, Raymondville, and ranchland areas of northern Hidalgo and Starr counties, could briefly dip into the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.
Another cold morning is expected on Tuesday, with temperatures right at freezing in Weslaco. So temperatures should be a few degrees colder toward Edinburg, Raymondville, Rio Grande City, and the ranchlands.
This temperature forecast could change, and the duration of freezing temperatures will depend largely on overnight cloud cover.
With freezing temperatures possible, the 4 P’s are important: people, pets, plants, and pipes. Bring the sensitive plants indoors, give the pets warm shelter, and drip the faucets overnight.
This is not a repeat of the February 2021 event. No frozen precipitation is expected, and freezing temperatures should be brief and localized, making this a relatively typical winter cold snap for the Valley.
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
News
News Video
-
Mercedes family mourns loss of pets following house fire
-
5 people, including infant, injured in 3-vehicle crash in Edinburg
-
Valley gardener offers tips to protect plants from cold weather
-
Las Milpas family uses cost-effective alternatives for pipe insulation during cold front
-
Mission woman qualifies for Boston Marathon after competing in Houston race
Sports Video
-
Charlotte O'Keefe reaches 1,000 career rebounds, UTRGV takes down HCU
-
RGV Vipers complete the sweep against the RIP City Remix
-
Hidalgo takes game one of the district series against Valley View
-
Sharyland girls and Edinburg North boys basketball teams shine in Friday night...
-
Brownsville Lopez boys soccer punished by UIL for ineligible player; forced to...