Testimonies continue in Palmview double murder trial
The mother of one of the victims in a 2015 double murder took to the stand Friday.
Guadalupe Garcia Vela is accused in the 2015 shooting deaths of two women. He pled not guilty to the charge of capital murder of multiple persons on Tuesday.
The trial is expected to resume after the 4th of July holiday.
