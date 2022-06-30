Day 2: Crime scene investigator testifies in Palmview double murder trial

A crime scene investigator testified Wednesday on the second day of a double murder trial in Hidalgo County.

Guadalupe Garcia Vela is accused in the shooting deaths of two women in 2015 in Palmview. He pleaded not guilty to capital murder of multiple persons on Tuesday.

The crime scene investigator who processed the scene in 2015 testified Wednesday.

“My job is to try and see if we can get anything that has to do with the scene, as to what could have happened, if there's any fingerprints on there,” she said.

Photos of the scene where Yvette Garza and Nathalie Hernandez were found were shown to the jury, along with a video taken by the CSI investigator.

The jury also saw evidence, including CO-2 cartridges found at the scene of the crime, and pictures of bullet shell casings that match live rounds found at Vela's home.

The trial resumes Thursday.