Hidalgo County: Mercedes man sentenced for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl

A Mercedes man was sentenced in a Hidalgo County court to prison after pleading guilty to sexual abuse charges.

According to a Hidalgo County spokesperson, on May 24, 2020, the Weslaco Police Department was notified that an 8-year-old girl "made an outcry of sexual abuse" against 36-year-old Miles Pena.

The girl was interviewed and underwent a sexual assault examination. The child said she had been sexually assaulted by Pena on numerous occasions, according to the spokesperson.

Pena was sentenced on April 26 to 35 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child and 10 years for assault against a family member.

The spokesperson said those sentences will run concurrently.