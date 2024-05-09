Point Isabel ISD prepares ahead of hurricane season

Point Isabel Independent School District is making sure their students are prepared for any severe weather.

District leaders say it's important that parents talk to their kids about the threat of severe weather and have a plan in place in case of an emergency.

District officials say they learned a lot after last year's tornado in Laguna Heights and some Point Isabel ISD students were impacted.

"After the tornado hit, some of the young kids didn't know exactly what was going on. When we went by the hotels where they were at, they were playing around swimming in the swimming pools, like nothing had happened. But the older kids, the junior high and your high school kids, those were more impacted than the small ones," Point Isabel ISD Police Chief Hector Martinez said.

Hurricanes come days in advance, allowing the community to prepare, while tornadoes can happen without warning.

"With the hurricanes, there gives you time to prepare, to make a plan and get your emergency kit together with the medical supplies and everything that you're gonna need, or may not, but communicate with the kids, tell them this is a hurricane, this is what we're going to do, this is where we're going to go," Martinez said.

Hurricane season starts June 1.