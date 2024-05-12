McAllen Marine laid to rest

An entire community came together to bury a 23-year-old U.S. Marine from McAllen.

Cpl. Miguel Maya was laid to rest Thursday after his body returned to his home in the Rio Grande Valley.

Maya died on April 23 following an "aviation ground mishap" during "routine military operations" at Camp Pendleton in California, according to the news outlet Stars and Stripes.

Maya’s body was received by Marines here at home, his wife and his family. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps. for four years prior to his death.

