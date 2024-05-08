Body of McAllen Marine killed in California returns to the Valley

The body of a fallen U.S. Marine is back home in McAllen.

Cpl. Miguel Maya died on April 23 following an "aviation ground mishap" during "routine military operations" at Camp Pendleton in California, according to the news outlet Stars and Stripes.

The body of Maya, a McAllen native, arrived Wednesday at the McAllen International Airport as a large crowd of local veterans and law enforcement officers paid their final respects to him.

They joined Maya’s family, clad in white on the runway.

A private viewing is being held for Maya at Funeraria Del Angel, located at 3611 North Taylor Road in Mission.

Funeral services, which will also be private, are set for Thursday, May 9 at noon, and his burial will take place at Valley Memorial Gardens, located at 3605 North Taylor Road, at 1 p.m.

