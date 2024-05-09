San Perlita burglary suspect dies while in police custody

A woman who was arrested by the Willacy County Sheriff's Office for breaking into a home died while in police custody.

The incident occurred Thursday at around 1:25 a.m. when deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 22000 block of Sunset Boulevard where the burglary took place.

The sheriff's office said the victim identified the suspect as Joe Marie Solis, who they described as wearing a yellow top, jean shorts and black shoes.

When deputies arrived at the home, the victim said Solis had entered her residence without consent and when she was discovered, she ran out of the home. The victim was able to provide surveillance footage.

Deputies were able to locate Solis hiding behind bushes on a neighbor's property.

Solis was arrested and taken to Willacy County Jail. Upon arrival, jailers requested medical clearance due to Solis having a history of substance abuse.

She was taken to Valley Baptist Medical Center, where a deputy noticed Solis appeared pale. The deputy advised medical staff, and they began to administer emergency care.

Solis was pronounced dead at around 4 a.m. by the medical staff.

Investigators with the sheriff's office, along with the Texas Rangers, were notified of the death and have begun their investigation.