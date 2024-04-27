Brownsville police search for two suspects in connection with aggravated robbery

The Brownsville Police Department is looking to identify two suspects in connection to an aggravated robbery.

Police said two males allegedly displayed a weapon and robbed three victims on April 13 at 9 p.m. at the intersection of East Levee Street and East 9th Street.

The two suspects are accused of stealing an Apple Watch and an iPhone.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Brownsville Police Department at 956-548-7000.