CCSO: Man assaulted, robbed after attempting to help stranded driver in Brownsville

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office arrested a man, identified as 29-year-old Noe Jonathan Garza, who allegedly assaulted a man and stole his truck.

Deputies with the sheriff's office said they responded to Houston Road and Sinaloa Drive on March 30 in reference to a robbery.

Deputies spoke with a 39-year-old male victim, who said he was on his way home late in the evening from work when he came across a stranded motorist.

The victim said he stopped to assist since he is a mechanic by trade. He said while he was checking the vehicle's engine, he was assaulted by the person he was trying to help. The victim said there may have been others involved as well.

The victim told deputies, when he regained consciousness, the suspect who assaulted him had also stolen his vehicle.

Investigators with the sheriff's office began an investigation and learned the victim's vehicle had crossed a port of entry into Mexico after the robbery.

The victim was able to identify the suspect driving his vehicle in the surveillance footage as the one who assaulted him during the robbery.

Investigators identified the suspect as Garza and issued a warrant for his arrest.

The sheriff's office said on April 25, investigators executed the arrest warrant at a residence on the 6500 block of Coach Circle in Brownsville, where they arrested Garza.

Garza is being charged with aggravated robbery and was taken to Carrizales Rucker Detention Center pending his arraignment.