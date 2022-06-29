Man pleads not guilty in 2015 Palmview capital murder trial

A man accused in the shooting deaths of two women in 2015 in Palmview pleaded not guilty to capital murder of multiple persons on Tuesday.

The jury trial for Guadalupe Garcia Vela began nearly seven years after he was accused of shooting and killing Yvette Garza and Nathalie Hernandez during a criminal transaction, according to the indictment against him.

Four witnesses were called to the stand by the prosecution.

Each one recalled their memory of Dec. 20, 2015, when Garza and Hernandez were found dead.

The first two witnesses testified they called the police after hearing the sound of glass breaking and three gunshots.

Palmview police investigator David Salinas told jurors what he saw when he arrived at the scene.

“I respond to the scene, I observed two victims lying down on the ground in a cross-like shape," Salinas said.

Salinas testified he reviewed surveillance footage from a nearby residence, but that footage was not played in court after the defense said the video was not shared with their team.

A box full of evidence was also brought into the courtroom. Items inside were not allowed to be seen by the jury.

Jurors are hoping to review the evidence thoroughly Wednesday afternoon when the trial resumes.