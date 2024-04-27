Cameron County Sheriff's Office purchases non-lethal device to help deescalate a situation

New devices are now being used at the Cameron County Sheriff's Office that they hope will prevent injuries to people that are placed under arrest.

"Of course, this is non-lethal. It doesn't harm the skin or provide any health or harm the health of the individual," Sheriff Eric Garza said.

Deputies are going through new training with new gloves that uses low voltage to deescalate a situation.

"We want the injuries to be reduced for the number of people who decide not to listen to law enforcement," Compliant Technologies Instructor Peter Hetrick said.

The sheriff's office ordered 10 gloves for a little more than $10,000.

"We're always very efficient to ensure that we use this wisely for the benefit of the community and the safety of the citizens," Garza said.

Deputies are going through training with the gloves every Friday.

Garza says the gloves will be deployed once procedures and polices are finalized.