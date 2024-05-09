Fallen McAllen Marine laid to rest
Funeral services for a Rio Grande Valley Marine occurred in Hidalgo County.
McAllen native Corporal Miguel Maya died in late April while conducting military operations at Camp Pendleton in California.
Maya was laid to rest at Valley Memorial Gardens at 1 p.m. on Thursday.
