Fallen McAllen Marine laid to rest

3 hours 6 minutes 53 seconds ago Thursday, May 09 2024 May 9, 2024 May 09, 2024 1:59 PM May 09, 2024 in News - Local
By: Christian Von Preysing

Funeral services for a Rio Grande Valley Marine occurred in Hidalgo County.

McAllen native Corporal Miguel Maya died in late April while conducting military operations at Camp Pendleton in California.

Maya was laid to rest at Valley Memorial Gardens at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

