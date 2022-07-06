Texas residents may miss out on insurance coverage

President Biden signed an executive order last month to reopen enrollment for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

The new registration period for health insurance on healthcare.gov will be from February 15 to May 15.

The Kaiser Family Foundation estimates 1.8 million people in Texas could receive some sort of government subsidy that could help pay for health insurance premiums.

Policy analyst Daniel McDermott says if people don’t know what health benefits are available, many won’t be able to afford their medical bills or will avoid going to the doctor altogether.

"With more targeted outreach in populations who are eligible for Marketplace coverage, but might just be unaware of their options,” McDermott said.