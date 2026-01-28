The Salvation Army shelter in McAllen remains open
Related Story
The Salvation Army of McAllen continues lending a hand to those in need as the area experiences a cold front that’s dipping temperatures to near freezing levels.
The organization’s overnight shelter is providing warm meals, clothes, and blankets to help people stay warm.
The organization, located at 1600 N. 23rd St., said it has had a busy winter with several people coming in for coats and blankets.
The Salvation Army in McAllen partnered with KRGV’s Tim’s Coats campaign to provide jackets to those in need.
“We have been able to hand out over 735 coats,” Salvation Army of McAllen Commanding Officer Maj. Jan Zuniga said.
The organization said it only has 100 blankets and 20 jackets left to hand out.
They also have more than 50 beds available to those looking for a place to stay.
News
News Video
-
'A caring, working cousin,' Relative mourning Harlingen man who died following a...
-
1 man hospitalized following Elsa mobile home fire
-
Consumer Reports: Safest babyproofing products
-
Funeral held for Edinburg CISD student who died after collapsing during soccer...
-
New Mission ordinance aims to combat illegal tire dumping
Sports Video
-
Brownsville Porter wins 3-0 district battle with Brownsville Rivera
-
Vela Lady Sabercats win thrilling battle with McAllen Memorial in final seconds
-
Los Fresnos High School graduate heading to Super Bowl LX with the...
-
RGV Vipers complete the sweep against the RIP City Remix
-
Hidalgo takes game one of the district series against Valley View