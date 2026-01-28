The Salvation Army shelter in McAllen remains open

The Salvation Army of McAllen continues lending a hand to those in need as the area experiences a cold front that’s dipping temperatures to near freezing levels.

The organization’s overnight shelter is providing warm meals, clothes, and blankets to help people stay warm.

The organization, located at 1600 N. 23rd St., said it has had a busy winter with several people coming in for coats and blankets.

The Salvation Army in McAllen partnered with KRGV’s Tim’s Coats campaign to provide jackets to those in need.

“We have been able to hand out over 735 coats,” Salvation Army of McAllen Commanding Officer Maj. Jan Zuniga said.

The organization said it only has 100 blankets and 20 jackets left to hand out.

They also have more than 50 beds available to those looking for a place to stay.