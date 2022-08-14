Three hospitalized after Weslaco crash

A man was arrested and three people were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash in Weslaco Thursday night, according to police.

The crash happened at about 10 p.m. on the 1000 block of west Interstate 2.

Details about the crash weren't immediately available. Police say Weslaco ambulance services were on scene and an airlift was requested to take three people to a local hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

Police say the driver of one of the vehicles, identified as 24-year-old Jose De Jesus Gonzalez, has been charged with intoxication assault causes serious bodily injury and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Police say the weapon was not used, clarifying that Gonzalez was charged because he was in possession of it.

Bond for both charges was set at $50,000.

Weslaco police ask anyone with information about the ongoing investigation to call 956-968-8591 or submit a tip anonymously at 956-968-8477.