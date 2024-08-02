x

Thursday, July 25, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 80s

Related Story

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

News
Thursday, July 25, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, temps...
Thursday, July 25, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
1 week ago Thursday, July 25 2024 Jul 25, 2024 Thursday, July 25, 2024 6:26:00 AM CDT July 25, 2024
Radar
7 Days