Thursday's Weather - 10 p.m.

Suspect in Cameron Park murder investigation arrested, sheriff says
A suspect in an ongoing Cameron Park murder investigation was arrested Thursday afternoon, according to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. The suspect, who has not...
STC trustees approve $2.8 million stipend for all employees
All 2,167 employees at South Texas College will...
Texas could give landowners more say in eminent domain negotiations under bill sent to Greg Abbott’s desk
" Texas could give landowners more say...
Weather
May 27, 2021: Windy, breezy conditions with temperatures in low 90s
May 26, 2021: Highs in low 90s with showers in spots
May 25, 2021: High temperatures in low 90s with chance for showers
Sports
Los Fresnos Hoping Coin Flip Luck Leads to Sweet-16 Success
LA VILLA - The Los Fresnos baseball team started their preparations for the 6A Sweet-16 in La Villa on Tuesday. The artificial surface will be similar...
Falcon Softball Season Ends in Sweet-16 Loss to Bowie
CORPUS CHRISTI - The Los Fresnos Falcon softball...
H-E-B Park, Toros to Host Rayados for Friendly July 4th
EDINBURG - H-E-B Park, Rio Grande Valley FC,...
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Hechos Valle conversó con Óscar Iván Treviño, vocalista del grupo Duelo
El grupo de música norteña de Roma, Texas es conocido por sus grandes éxitos como "Necesito más de ti", "Puño de Diamantes" entre muchos otros. ...
Tres policías heridos en un tiroteo en un suburbio de Dallas
FLOWER MOUND, Texas (AP) - Tres agentes resultaron...
Peligro latente amenaza las vidas de residentes en Mission mientras las reparaciones de diques continúan
Falta muy poco para que de inicio la...
Thursday's Weather - 10 p.m.
News Video
Hidalgo County COVID-19 Report: May 27, 2021
DPS urges safe travel for Memorial Day weekend
Dr. Ricardo Solis named finalist for new STC president
McAllen's Bonham Elementary to close
Sports Video
UTRGV Baseball Ready For WAC Tourney
Los Fresnos Getting Lucky at the Right Time
Los Fresnos Season Ends in Sweet-16
Falcons Ready for Match-up With Bowie
Toros to Host Rayados on July 4th