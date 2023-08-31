x

Toro Local: Isidro Martinez se Destaca con RGV FC

EDINBURG - Isidro Martinez ha tenido un buen arranque como jugador profesional con RGV FC.

El nativo de Brownsville ha jugado como titular en 10 partidos.

Rubén Juárez charló con el mediocampista sobre su primera temporada con los Toros.

Vea el video de arriba para la historia completa.

