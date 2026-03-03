Travel into Nuevo Progreso drops following death of cartel leader

Cross border tourism continues a week after the death of Mexico's most wanted cartel leader.

Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes' death sparked violence in parts of Mexico.

Bill Philion and his daughter Laura crossed into Nuevo Progreso through the Progreso International Bridge Sunday morning.

"Like the people, I like to sit and have a margarita and just visit," Bill said.

Bill is a winter Texan originally from North Dakota. He says he frequently visits Nuevo Progreso.

After what appeared to be a drop in the number of people crossing over following a wave of violence linked to the death of a cartel leader.

"The parking lot was about a third of what it normally is, but if it wouldn't have been that much, I wouldn't have gone in," Bill said.

On Sunday, he noticed the crowds return. The parking lot at the bridge and along Main Street were bustling once again.

Others also took notice, like Charles Sutton and Araceli Alvarez.

"I was scared in coming, but after seeing everything, I loved seeing the law enforcements officers, they make you feel safe. We got around 10:30, we ate our tacos as usual, and just did a little bit of shopping, bought a lot of candy," Alvarez said.

Progreso Police Chief Alberto Perez recommends crossing the border in groups. He also urges visitors to remain alert and aware of their surroundings.

"And to take into consideration what's going on. Can something happen here? The answer is yes," Perez said.

Perez says they are coordinating with U.S. Customs and Border Protection if any emergency response is needed.

"That would be the plan of action for CBP, anything from calling in some reinforcements up to closing the bridge if necessary, so they have their protocol that they follow," Perez said.

While safety remains a top priority for law enforcement, others say common sense goes a long way.

"Have common sense. Everywhere, anytime you go somewhere you're not from, respect that place," Sutton said. "Don't let one incident diminish what this place is, is fun, is a lot of fun and is safe."

