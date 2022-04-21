Travel Times at Hidalgo Intl. Bridge Running Smoothly Amid Holiday Season

HIDALGO - Travel times at the Hidalgo ports-of-entry are running smoothly as the Thanksgiving holiday season carries on for Black Friday.

Phil Barrera with the Public Affairs Department for the Hidalgo port-of-entry says that wait times peaked at 90 minutes Friday.

Lucy Valdez and Jesus Medina regularly cross through the bridge two days out of the week.

For Black Friday, their trip took about three hours.

Holiday traffic is expected to last throughout the weekend and until Monday of next week.

Barrera also says that the city of McAllen is working with the Anzalduas port-of-entry to open up two more lanes in the near future.

