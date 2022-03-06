Tuesday's Weather 6 a.m.

Home
Hospital stops therapies after gender-confirming care order
HOUSTON (AP) — The nation's largest pediatric hospital has announced it has stopped gender-affirming therapies after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the state's child welfare agency...
Mexico suspends league soccer matches after massive brawl
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's top-division soccer league...
Sheriff's Office: Man dropped off at Starr County hospital with gunshot wounds, deputies investigating
The Starr County Sheriff's Office is investigating after...
Weather
Saturday, March 5, 2022: Windy and warm with temperatures in the 80s
March 4, 2022: Windy with temperatures in the 80s
March 3, 2022: Mostly cloudy with temperature in the 70s
Sports
McAllen High basketball ends playoff run in regional semifinal
SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- McAllen High School ends their season at 32-9 after losing to Boerne-Cahmpion 61-50 in the Region IV-5A semifinals. Click on the...
McAllen High basketball preps for regional semifinals
MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen High school boy's basketball...
Lamar vs UTRGV WBB
EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV women's basketball lost to...
Programming
Community
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than $32,000 to Tim’s Coats. The dollar amount is on top of a donation from the Rotary Clubs...
'Really helpful': Valley family remembers impact of Tim's Coats
Nailea Vicencio remembers how blessed she felt choosing...
'Beautiful action of love': More than $7,000 raised for Tim's Coats
Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities...
Hechos Valle
Batalla campal de hinchas en México deja 23 hospitalizados
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) — Veintitrés personas continúan hospitalizadas el domingo, tres de ellas graves, luego de la batalla campal que ocurrió en la víspera en...
Oficina del Sheriff: hombre en condición estable después de recibir un disparo en el condado de Starr
Un hombre se encuentra en estado crítico pero...
Policía de McAllen busca vehículos en investigación de robo
La policía está pidiendo la ayuda del público...
Submit a Tip
Tuesday's Weather 6 a.m.
Brownsville Bishop speaks on Melissa Lucio case
Community gathers to help victims of Brooks County fire
Teen hit by vehicle, driver stopped to render aid in Edinburg
Mission police arrest Alamo murder suspect
New video shows another look at suspects in burglary at Gold’s Gym...
McAllen High ends playoff run in regional semifinal
South Bay Lakers vs RGV Vipers
Lamar vs UTRGV WBB
McAllen High basketball preps for regional semifinals
Pace's Cristian Guajardo Excels On and Off the Court