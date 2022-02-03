two a day mcallen
It's time to talk Valley high school football again. Throughout the month of August, CHANNEL 5 will be visiting every team as we get ready for the 2019 season.
It's all part of our Two-A-Day Tour.
In this video, we focus on McAllen.
