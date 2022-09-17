Undercover Agents Arrest Man Attempting to Purchase Weapons

WESLACO – A Mexican national is accused of trying to buy a grenade launcher and other high-powered weapons from an undercover ATF agent.

It happened in Cameron County nearly a week ago.

The federal agents said Oscar Freddy Garcia met up with an undercover ATF special agent and told that agent he was looking to buy an M203 grenade launcher.

Court documents show Garcia gave the agent $300 upfront as a partial payment. The next day, Garcia met up with that undercover agent along with an undercover HSI agent.

During that meeting, Garcia allegedly gave the undercover agents $4,700 for the grenade launcher and 3 AK-47’s. That was when the agents arrested him.

That same day agents arrested Juan Martin Segura Olvera from Mexico. They said Segura confessed to buying AK-47’s from another man at the direction of people in Mexico.

Segura also told agents he and another woman smuggled them across the border.

Both are behind bars.