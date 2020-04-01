UTRGV launches 2 drive-thru testing sites for eligible coronavirus patients
EDINBURG – Two new drive-thru coronavirus testing sites opened Monday at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley campuses in Edinburg and Brownsville.
The testing sites are available for school employees, students and people 18 years or older who are eligible.
Pre-screening over the phone is required. To make an appointment, call 1-833-887-4863.
For more information watch the video above.
