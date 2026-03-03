UTRGV WBB defeats Incarnate Word in season finale; will be No. 4 seed in SLC tournament

The UTRGV women’s basketball team took down Incarnate Word 72-64 on Monday night in the regular season finale.

The Vaqueros were powered by a dominant performance from Jalayah Ingram, who poured in a season-high 31 points to lead the way. Ingram took control offensively, delivering key baskets down the stretch to help UTRGV pull away and seal the win.

“Honestly with this last game because I got cheated out of my 30 piece last game so I had to come back and try and do it this game,” Ingram said. “We were just moving the ball well, they were just setting really good screens so if we just keep that up then I just feel like we'll go so far in the tournament.”

UTRGV officially locked up the four-seed in the Southland Conference tournament prior to tip-off on Monday. That means the team will have a first round bye when the tournament starts next week. The Vaqueros will play Tuesday at 11 a.m. against the winner of the No. 5 vs. No. 8 matchup.