UTRGV Women's basketball takes down East Texas A&M, secures No. 4 seed

By: Alfredo Sanchez

Edinburg, TX -- UTRGV Women's basketball takes down East Texas A&M 71-64 to secure the No. 4 seed a first round bye in the Southland Conference Tournament set to take place in Lake Charles, Louisiana starting March, 9th. 

Senior Forward Charlotte O'Keefe secured her 14th double-double of the season with 17 rebounds, 15 points and 7 assists. Followed by Junior Guard Jalayah Ingram's 22 points. 

The Vaqueros will finish the regular season with a final home game against the Incarnate Word Cardinals on Monday at 4 p.m. 

