UTRGV Women's basketball takes down East Texas A&M, secures No. 4 seed
Related Story
Edinburg, TX -- UTRGV Women's basketball takes down East Texas A&M 71-64 to secure the No. 4 seed a first round bye in the Southland Conference Tournament set to take place in Lake Charles, Louisiana starting March, 9th.
Senior Forward Charlotte O'Keefe secured her 14th double-double of the season with 17 rebounds, 15 points and 7 assists. Followed by Junior Guard Jalayah Ingram's 22 points.
The Vaqueros will finish the regular season with a final home game against the Incarnate Word Cardinals on Monday at 4 p.m.
News
Edinburg, TX -- UTRGV Women's basketball takes down East Texas A&M 71-64 to secure the No. 4 seed a first... More >>
News Video
-
Esports tournament held in honor of student killed in Donna crash
-
Brownsville Police Department to simulate cannon sound to relocate migratory birds
-
Mission CISD, Palmhurst police investigate 'comment' made by student
-
Travel into Nuevo Progreso drops following death of cartel leader
-
Combes Police Department seize more than $150,000 during traffic stop
Sports Video
-
Isaiah Torres' Rise in the coaching ranks
-
UTRGV Women's basketball, Vipers Academy, Whataburger annual 'Her Time to Play Basketball...
-
UTRGV Women's basketball takes down East Texas A&M, secures No. 4 seed
-
RGV boys basketball area round scores and highlights
-
UTRGV WBB falls to Northwestern State in overtime