Valley Community Enjoys a Snowy Bliss at FRIO! McAllen

MCALLEN – Snow isn’t expected to fall this Christmas, but there is still a way for you to enjoy a winter wonderland in the Rio Grande Valley.

At the FRIO! event in McAllen, throw real snowballs at Santa’s Snow Ball Toss or build your own snowman.

”Kids have the opportunity to throw actual snowballs into targets and they get to touch and feel what snow is like,” said Stephanie Ramirez, marketing and special events supervisor at the McAllen Convention Center.

It looks and feels like snow, because it is snow. It’s made through a special machine which freezes water and then blows it out in flakes.

FRIO! McAllen runs through January 6 and don’t forget a jacket.

1 year ago Thursday, December 12 2019 Dec 12, 2019 Thursday, December 12, 2019 4:58:00 PM CST December 12, 2019
