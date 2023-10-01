Valley Congressional leaders react to potential government shutdown

Several Valley representatives reacted to Saturday’s deadline to fund the government and prevent a shutdown that will disrupt federal programs and services for millions of Americans.

Read their full statements below:

CONGRESSMAN VICENTE GONZALEZ

“I voted no yesterday on H.R. 4367, the Department of Homeland Security Appropriations Act, 2024, because it does nothing to secure our Southern border and has no chance of passage through the Senate.

We need a bill that isn’t just political fluff, but something both parties and both chambers can agree upon. The fact is, H.R. 4367 is a bad bill. It weakens our national security by substantially reducing funding to critical programs our border communities depend on, especially at a time when we’re seeing surges in migration and the ongoing Fentanyl crisis.

This bill cuts the Department of Homeland Security’s border management funding, which enables it to better screen incoming travelers and goods more effectively; U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, which alleviate asylum processing by reducing the current backlog; and the Shelter and Services Program, which is a critical tool for U.S. Customs and Border Protection to reduce overcrowding in detention facilities.

What’s worse, is that this bill was introduced by my Republican colleagues, fully recognizing that it won’t get passed in the Senate with a full government shutdown imminently approaching. For the wellbeing of Americans and of our national security, we must stop these political games and do the job we were sent by our constituents to do, because as it stands, extreme Republicans are not interested in putting the needs of the American people first.”

CONGRESSMAN HENRY CUELLAR

“I just signed a letter to the House requesting that my Congressional salary be withheld if there’s a government shutdown.

I stand with my fifteen thousand five hundred and seventy-five federal employees in my district who may miss their paychecks if a shutdown happens.

If they’re not going to get paid, I’m not going to get paid.

Furthermore, let me be clear: I do not want a government shutdown.

I urge my Republican colleagues to work with us across the aisle to find a bipartisan solution to fund the government.

The American people are counting on us to deliver.

We’ve been in this position before.

The last five government shutdowns have been under a Republican majority in the House.

Let’s not make this the sixth Republican shutdown.

Let’s now find a bipartisan solution to keep the government open.

Thank you, and God bless you!”

CONGRESSWOMAN MONICA DE LA CRUZ

“Unfortunately, some DC Republicans joined Democrats today and voted against funding the government and our border security. Let’s be clear, these political theatrics will do nothing to rein in excessive spending. It will only hurt south Texans, Border Patrol and Customs agents, and families across America. Most of us come to Washington to work hard; too many come here for other reasons. Leadership is not about cable news hits; it’s about setting a vision and delivering for the people we represent.”