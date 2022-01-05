Valley COVID-19 testing sites see long lines as positive cases spike

People waiting to get tested for COVID-19 lined the streets of Brownsville on Monday.

Health experts say the high demand for COVID-19 testing across the Valley will likely continue over the next few weeks as people who return from holiday travels take precautions and the highly contagious omicron COVID-19 variant spreads.

Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo says more people are testing positive, whether they're received a booster shot or not.

RELATED: Cameron County confirms first COVID-19 omicron variant case in the Valley

"It's getting better at infecting people," Castillo said. "It's becoming better at becoming contagious. It's evolving quickly."

On Monday, Cameron County reported the first confirmed case of the omicron variant. County leaders continue to urge residents to get vaccinated and follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

Health leaders encourage people looking to test for the virus to contact their county health department.