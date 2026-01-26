Valley gardener offers tips to protect plants from cold weather

Some Rio Grande Valley plant lovers are taking precautions to ensure their plants survive the cold weather.

Gloria Chapa has lived in La Blanca for almost 30 years. One of her many passions is her garden.

She spent the weekend doing what she could to keep her garden safe during the cold.

"Not for my plants. I need to start getting prepared for my plants, I need to put them all in," Chapa said.

At 71 years old, moving all the plants is a heavy task.

"But I have my boys to help me out, I won't do it all by myself," Chapa said.

It's not just her potted plants. Chapa also wants to take care of her rose bushes.

"We usually cover them, if you can see, that one already has a little thing that we put on the bottom so they can be saved. If it does dry from the top, it will come up again," Chapa said.

Protecting plants is also a task for nurseries like the Muñoz Garden Center in San Juan.

"It can be plastic, a blanket, or a tarp, obviously depending on the type of plant," Muñoz Garden Center Manager Helen Ortiz said.

Ortiz says while your plants are covered or inside, you need to keep them watered.

"Even though it's cold, precisely because the wind is very dry, that dehydrates the plants, and if they don't have water and are covered, that damages them too," Ortiz said.

Experts recommend keeping your pets away from your outdoor plants because some of them can be toxic.

Watch the video above for the full story.