Valley immigrant advocacy group condemns Abbott’s new border security efforts

The Immigrant advocacy group La Union del Pueblo Entero — LUPE — responded to Gov. Greg Abbott’s recently announced border security efforts.

On Thursday, Abbott signed six bills related to border security. Under the bills, Texas will deploy chains of specially designed buoys down the middle of the Rio Grande to deter migrants from crossing illegally, give more power to federal agents to arrest and search migrants suspected of committing state crimes and authorizes the use of drones for border surveillance.

In a statement, LUPE called the governor’s plans a waste in funding, adding that the money should instead be used for infrastructure investments throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

Read the full statement below.

“Today, Gov. Greg Abbott sent a clear message to border residents: the state will continue to divest from urgent infrastructure needs that will keep Texans safe and instead fund wasteful military operations and policing of immigrant families at the border.

At LUPE, we strongly condemn the failure of state leadership to prioritize the well being of families and individuals at the border over political games and ‘made for TV’ tactics. Border residents deserve leadership that defends our values and protects working families, not elected officials who cater to political theater and extremist groups.

In the last weeks, the Rio Grande Valley has seen a series of moderate to severe storms that have wrecked our homes, businesses, schools, and streets— especially in low-income neighborhoods. We have growing concern of the damage that storms will cause during this hurricane season, which our current infrastructure is painfully inadequate to handle.

A majority of Texans agree that our state is big and strong enough to meet the needs of all of its residents and welcome people seeking safety. Unfortunately, Gov. Abbott time and time again chooses to throw border residents and immigrants under the bus for the sake of his own political gain.”