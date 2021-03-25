Valley Made, Local Strong: Graze Box Co.

Have you ever gotten stuck trying to find the perfect gift? Or maybe you're having trouble deciding what to grab for lunch, we've all been there.

Graze Box Co. in Edinburg can help you with both.

Located at 704 South Closner Boulevard in Edinburg, Graze Box offers unique cheese boards with a twist.

Owner Corina Arriaga said it all started when she was ordering a gift for her mother-in-law.

"I was trying to look for something different, other than flowers, for Mother's Day," Arriaga said. "I came across a company who did grazing boxes."

That's when the lightbulb went on, she had an idea.

"In the middle of the pandemic, I was really close to losing my job," she said. "[So] I said, 'let's do it.'"

In almost every box you can find three different types of meats and cheeses of your choice. Graze Box will also cater to allergies, as best as they can, upon request.

The Instagram worthy boxes can also be holiday inspired, they also cater weddings, parties and on the weekends you can find them at local street markets.