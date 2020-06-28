Valley Made, Local Strong: Moreno's Feed and Pet Store
Related Story
WESLACO — For more than 40 years, Leroy Moreno has walked into his business, originally owned by his father, being welcomed by the sounds of dogs barking and birds chirping.
Moreno’s Feed and Pet Store in Weslaco has been providing people with dogs, cats, rabbits and other small animals since 1979.
The store sells food for all animals, including feed for livestock.
The shop is located at 2424 East Business 83 in Weslaco. It’s open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Watch the video above for the full Valley Made, Local Strong story.
News
WESLACO — For more than 40 years, Leroy Moreno has walked into his business, originally owned by his father, being... More >>
News Video
-
Community gathers at Donna mural of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen for leaders to...
-
Texas prisons intake process set to resume easing financial burden on counties
-
Experts warn as pandemic continues revenge porn cases in the Valley may...
-
Valley bars reverse course to strictly selling alcohol to-go after governor's orders
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: Moreno's Feed and Pet Store