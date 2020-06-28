x

Valley Made, Local Strong: Moreno's Feed and Pet Store

WESLACO — For more than 40 years, Leroy Moreno has walked into his business, originally owned by his father, being welcomed by the sounds of dogs barking and birds chirping.

Moreno’s Feed and Pet Store in Weslaco has been providing people with dogs, cats, rabbits and other small animals since 1979.

The store sells food for all animals, including feed for livestock.

The shop is located at 2424 East Business 83 in Weslaco. It’s open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

