Valley student recognized on Reading Rainbow
A Rio Grande Valley student was featured on Reading Rainbow, an American educational children's television series, last year.
Cali Navarro, 11, sang a song on the TV show, and she is continuing her musical journey with the release of her first single off her EP entitled 'If I could Fly'.
