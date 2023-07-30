Valley student recognized on Reading Rainbow
A Rio Grande Valley student was featured on Reading Rainbow, an American educational children's television series, last year.
Cali Navarro, 11, sang a song on the TV show, and she is continuing her musical journey with the release of her first single off her EP entitled 'If I could Fly'.
More News
News Video
-
Valley student recognized on Reading Rainbow
-
Willacy County residents unite in search efforts for missing goat
-
Sheriff's office: Suspect in Laguna Heights murder investigation flees to Mexico
-
UTRGV awarded $1.2 million grant from NASA for their STEM program
-
UTRGV holds white coat ceremony for students entering the medical field
Sports Video
-
Border Wars Tonight at the Payne Arena
-
Garcia loses to Zambrano by TKO in Marines Boxing Event
-
RGV FC has two players sent off in 2-1 loss to FC...
-
Weslaco Intermediate All-Star Headed to Little League Regional Tournament
-
Weslaco All-Stars competing at Southwest Regional Tournament in Sugarland