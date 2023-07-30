x

Valley student recognized on Reading Rainbow

1 hour 53 minutes 36 seconds ago Sunday, July 30 2023 Jul 30, 2023 July 30, 2023 4:29 PM July 30, 2023 in News - Local
By: Bella Michaels

A Rio Grande Valley student was featured on Reading Rainbow, an American educational children's television series, last year.

Cali Navarro, 11, sang a song on the TV show, and she is continuing her musical journey with the release of her first single off her EP entitled 'If I could Fly'.

