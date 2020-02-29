x

valley swimmers headed to state

BROWNSVILLE - Valley high school swimmers punched their ticket to state Saturday afternoon.

Schools from all over the valley traveling to Brownsville to compete.

Champions were crowned and records were broken.

Check out the highlights.

