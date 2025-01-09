Valley veterans invited to the South Texas Resource Fair
Veterans in need of help applying for benefits, getting a home loan or learning about support services are invited to the South Texas Veterans Resource Fair.
Texas Veterans Commission Veteran Career Advisor and Navy veteran David Cardenas and Texas Veterans Land Board Marketing and Outreach Coordinator Pete Garcia sit down with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on all the resources and programs that will be made available to veterans at the fair.
The South Texas Veterans Resource Fair is scheduled for Saturday, January 18 at the ACE Center, located at 315 West McIntyre Street in Edinburg.
For more information or to register for the event, click here.
