Valley Woman Warns about Website Selling Fake JLo Concert Tickets

WESLACO – A Rio Grande Valley woman is warning about a website selling fake concert tickets.

Jennifer Lopez announced she is having a concert at the Bert Ogden Arena in June.

A popular link on social media selling tickets made local woman Violet Davila rush to purchase floor seats.

The CEO of the Bert Ogden Arena, Marc Solis, says they don’t have any information on ticket sales yet.

He says the only official method for purchasing tickets for Bert Ogden Arena or the HEB Park is through the official websites, or through the ticketing software AXS website.

Solis adds it is not the arena’s responsibility for tickets purchased through unofficial sites.

