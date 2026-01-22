Vipers beat Lakers as John Knight III is honored in 100th game with team
Related Story
The RGV Vipers took down the South Bay Lakers 126-119 on Tuesday night in Edinburg.
The win marks the second straight for the Vipers over the Lakers, as they took down South Bay on Saturday in the first of the back-to-back matchups. Tristen Newton led the way for the Vipers with 32 points in the victory.
Before the game, Vipers guard John Knight III was honored for playing his 100th career game with the Vipers. Knight received a special "No. 100" jersey, and the first 1,000 fans in attendance had the chance to claim a commemorative pin honoring Knight's tenure with the team.
“The fan support really does make a difference despite what some people think,” RGV Vipers head coach Joseph Blair said after the game. “I had someone text me the other day and say homecourt advantage isn't really an advantage. 100% it's an advantage. Just to have the fans there to re-energize you when you start getting down. You start making a little run. And the little runs become big runs when you have fans behind you supporting and screaming the way they were tonight.”
The next game for the Vipers will be at home against the Rip City Remix on Thursday.
News
News Video
-
La Joya ISD approves consolidation plan that affects 5 campuses
-
Edinburg family starting over after fire destroys home
-
New operation targeting suspects with outstanding felony warrants in Progreso
-
Suspects in custody after Mission kidnapping leads to officer-involved shooting
-
Mission police officer injured while responding to kidnapping at IBC Bank, police...
Sports Video
-
Playmaker: Gael Silva serves as ultimate triple threat for Lyford
-
UTRGV swim meet in North Texas cancelled due to icy weather concerns
-
Edcouch-Elsa cross country star Juan Aguinaga Jr. signs with Western Texas College
-
Vipers beat Lakers as John Knight III is honored in 100th game...
-
Harlingen wins back-and-forth, heart-pounding battle with Los Fresnos