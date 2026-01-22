Vipers beat Lakers as John Knight III is honored in 100th game with team

The RGV Vipers took down the South Bay Lakers 126-119 on Tuesday night in Edinburg.

The win marks the second straight for the Vipers over the Lakers, as they took down South Bay on Saturday in the first of the back-to-back matchups. Tristen Newton led the way for the Vipers with 32 points in the victory.

Before the game, Vipers guard John Knight III was honored for playing his 100th career game with the Vipers. Knight received a special "No. 100" jersey, and the first 1,000 fans in attendance had the chance to claim a commemorative pin honoring Knight's tenure with the team.

“The fan support really does make a difference despite what some people think,” RGV Vipers head coach Joseph Blair said after the game. “I had someone text me the other day and say homecourt advantage isn't really an advantage. 100% it's an advantage. Just to have the fans there to re-energize you when you start getting down. You start making a little run. And the little runs become big runs when you have fans behind you supporting and screaming the way they were tonight.”

The next game for the Vipers will be at home against the Rip City Remix on Thursday.