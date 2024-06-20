x

Vipers' Home Stand Ends in Defeat

HIDALGO - The final home game for the Vipers in January came in the first half of the month this season.  The upcoming D-League showcase is part of six straight games away from State Farm Arena.  First things first.  The Vipers were trying to continue their hot streak at home in a game against Sioux Falls. CHANNEL 5 Sports Director Joel Villanueva has the highlights.

7 years ago Thursday, January 12 2017 Jan 12, 2017 Thursday, January 12, 2017 12:43:19 AM CST January 12, 2017
