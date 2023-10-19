Volunteers from around the county are helping Valley organizations with migrants

A group of volunteers from New York and around the country are in the Valley to help local organizations who are helping migrants.

Buses continue to come through downtown McAllen dropping off migrants, and Catholic Charities is using more space to help them.

Many of the arriving migrants are from Venezuela. The volunteers and workers from around the country are in the Valley to help Catholic Charities.

Among those volunteers are the Grassroots Group Granny's Respond. Their members are from around the country and six of their volunteers have come to help for the week.

"Hopefully we can offer these groups a little bit of respite, but mostly it's the additional manpower," Vielka Rivera Wambold, a volunteer with Granny's Respond, said. "We try to meet buses and offer the friendly face to migrants and let them know that there are people who care."

Wambold said while here, they'll assist local organizations like Team Brownsville and Angry Tias and Abuelas.