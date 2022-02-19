x

Weslaco Officials Hold Meeting to Discuss Drainage Issues

Related Story

WESLACO – Officials in Weslaco held a meeting Tuesday evening to discuss the issues that arose from June’s flooding.  

The city is looking at a $4 million loan.

Commissioners told city staff to prepare a ‘Certificate of Obligation’ to borrow money for drainage improvements.

They’re also telling staff to draw up new zoning rules to build new subdivisions.

Watch the video above for more information.

News
Weslaco Officials Hold Meeting to Discuss Drainage...
Weslaco Officials Hold Meeting to Discuss Drainage Issues
WESLACO – Officials in Weslaco held a meeting Tuesday evening to discuss the issues that arose from June’s flooding. The... More >>
3 years ago Wednesday, July 25 2018 Jul 25, 2018 Wednesday, July 25, 2018 3:01:07 PM CDT July 25, 2018
Radar
7 Days