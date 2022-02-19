Weslaco Officials Hold Meeting to Discuss Drainage Issues
WESLACO – Officials in Weslaco held a meeting Tuesday evening to discuss the issues that arose from June’s flooding.
The city is looking at a $4 million loan.
Commissioners told city staff to prepare a ‘Certificate of Obligation’ to borrow money for drainage improvements.
They’re also telling staff to draw up new zoning rules to build new subdivisions.
