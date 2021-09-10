Weslaco police investigating deadly rollover crash
A 22-year-old Weslaco man died in a rollover crash early Wednesday morning, according to Weslaco police.
Police say a truck rolled over on the expressway near Milanos Road at about 1:20 a.m.
Jorge Leon Jr., 22, of Weslaco, died at the scene, police said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
