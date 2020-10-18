Weslaco Police Search for Dollar General Robbery Suspects

UPDATE (5/21): The suspect in a Weslaco aggravated robbery is behind bars.

He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday.

Weslaco police are investigating to determine if the suspect is connected to another aggravated robbery that happened last week at Little Caesars.

--------

WESLACO – Authorities are searching for the suspect involved in an aggravated robbery in Weslaco.

The robbery happened at the Dollar General on 1015 and Pike Boulevard.

Authorities say they found the suspect’s getaway car at a home in Huatulco Street.

The vehicle is now in police custody; no arrests were made.