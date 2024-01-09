x

Weslaco Residents Asked to Voice their Infrastructure Concerns at Upcoming Meeting

Related Story

WESLACO – A coalition of residents is needed to work with first responders in Weslaco.

They’re not needed for rescue work.

Instead, the city’s fire chief is organizing a group of neighborhood representatives.

He wants them to report infrastructure concerns, such as clogged drains.

A town hall meeting is set for Thursday at 6 p.m. at city hall.

Watch the news clip above for further details.

News
Weslaco Residents Asked to Voice their Infrastructure...
Weslaco Residents Asked to Voice their Infrastructure Concerns at Upcoming Meeting
WESLACO – A coalition of residents is needed to work with first responders in Weslaco. They’re not needed for... More >>
4 years ago Tuesday, May 28 2019 May 28, 2019 Tuesday, May 28, 2019 4:17:00 PM CDT May 28, 2019
Radar
7 Days