Weslaco Residents Asked to Voice their Infrastructure Concerns at Upcoming Meeting
WESLACO – A coalition of residents is needed to work with first responders in Weslaco.
They’re not needed for rescue work.
Instead, the city’s fire chief is organizing a group of neighborhood representatives.
He wants them to report infrastructure concerns, such as clogged drains.
A town hall meeting is set for Thursday at 6 p.m. at city hall.
