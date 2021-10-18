West Beats East In All Star Game
BROWNSVILLE - Valley high school football players strapped on their pads and helmets one more time for the Rio Grande Valley Coaches Association All-Star Game Friday night.
The West dominated the East in this year's edition 45-14.
CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has some early highlights from Sams Stadium.
