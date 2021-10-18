x

West Beats East In All Star Game

Related Story

BROWNSVILLE - Valley high school football players strapped on their pads and helmets one more time for the Rio Grande Valley Coaches Association All-Star Game Friday night.

The West dominated the East in this year's edition 45-14.

CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has some early highlights from Sams Stadium. 

News
West Beats East In All Star Game
West Beats East In All Star Game
BROWNSVILLE - Valley high school football players strapped on their pads and helmets one more time for the Rio Grande... More >>
2 years ago Friday, May 17 2019 May 17, 2019 Friday, May 17, 2019 10:17:00 PM CDT May 17, 2019
Radar
7 Days