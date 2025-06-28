Willacy County Sheriff's Office searches for driver who fled scene of crash

The Willacy County Sheriff's Office is looking for the person who fled the scene of a crash in Raymondville.

The sheriff's office said they, along with the Texas Department of Public Safety and Raymondville police, responded to the crash in the area of Highway 186 and County Road 335.

Details about the crash were not immediately available, only that it occurred at around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said a man wearing a black shirt fled the scene.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 956-689-5576.