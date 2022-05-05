Woman charged with murder in connection with deadly Weslaco crash

A woman accused of causing a deadly three-vehicle crash in Weslaco was charged with murder on Tuesday.

Daena Nicole Gonzalez was arraigned while still in the hospital, Weslaco police Chief Joel Rivera said during a press conference. Her bond was set at $1 million.

Gonzalez is accused of causing the death of 18-year-old Jaime Elias Garcia of Progreso, a senior at Mercedes High School who was set to graduate this year and recently signed up to serve in the United States Navy.

In a statement, the Mercedes Independent School District announced that district counselors will provide services to students and staff through the end of the week.

"On behalf of Mercedes ISD we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones," the release stated.

Rivera said the crash happened after Gonzalez returned from drinking in Mexico.

Investigators believe Gonzalez was traveling at 90 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

“Look, at the end of the day, this is how the decision to drink and drive impacts other people,” Rivera said. “It wasn’t just the death of Mr. Garcia. It was his family and, in effect, the community. That was a poor decision to get behind the wheel.”

Upon being released from the hospital, Gonzalez will be taken to the Weslaco Police Department for processing before she’s turned over to the custody of the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.