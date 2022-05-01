18-year-old driver killed, several hospitalized after three-vehicle crash in Weslaco, police say

Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout with new information from the Weslaco Police Department.

An 18-year-old driver from Progreso died and several others were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash in Weslaco Saturday night, the police department announced Sunday.

The crash happened at about 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Farm-to-Market 1015 and 18th St. as a result of a chase starting in Progreso.

According to a news release from the Weslaco Police Department, Progreso police conducted a traffic stop on a female driver in a Ford Explorer on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Police say the female driver "failed to remain stationary during the traffic stop and evaded Progreso police," according to the news release.

The female driver was speeding northbound on FM 1015 when she crashed into a Kia Optima driven by 18-year-old Jaime Elias Garcia of Progreso, police said.

Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene.

As a result of the crash, the Kia entered the intersection and was hit by a Honda Pilot, which had the right-of-way and was traveling westbound on 18th St.

Police say the occupants of the Honda Pilot and Ford Explorer were taken to a local hospital for treatment on non-life-threatening injuries.

The female driver of the Ford Explorer, who has not been identified, was also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Police say criminal charges are forthcoming.

The crash remains under investigation.